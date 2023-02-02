Sanusi Admonishes Nigeria’s FIFA Referees To Be Firm, Fair, Efficient

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi has charged all 29 Nigerian referees who on Wednesday received their badges to officiate in FIFA matches this year to take to heart the fine ethos of fairness, firmness and efficiency in their various assignments.

“I congratulate you all on this very special and important day in your career. I want to admonish you to take to heart the ethos of fairness, firmness and efficiency in every task you are assigned. You are ambassadors of our great country at any match venue and you must always have that at the back of your minds.

“The new NFF administration is determined to write a new positive story about Nigeria referees and refereeing. It is always painful to see Nigeria Clubs crashing out of continental competitions so early. Let us tell ourselves the truth; these happen because some of those teams that qualify to represent us in those competitions are somewhat aided one way or the other and not that they merit…