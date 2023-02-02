‘Why Onuachu Is A Significant Signing For Us’

Southampton manager Nathan Jones has explained why the signing of Paul Onuachu is a significant one for the club after his deadline day arrival.

Onuachu became Southampton’s fifth recruit of the January transfer window, joining them from Belgian club Genk.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles striker put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal in an £18million move.

His arrival from Belgian side Genk was announced at 12.30am this morning (Wednesday) after the deadline for the January window, with Saints having submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to complete the transfer.

Onuachu was the second signing to be confirmed by Southampton on deadline day, with Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana also joining from Rennes.

And Southampton boss Jones has spoken of his delight at the deal to sign Onuachu.

Also Read: Done Deal: Arokodare Replaces Onuachu At Genk

“Paul [Onuachu] is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in…