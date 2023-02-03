Ausburg Vs Leverkusen Heralds Matchday 19 Crackers

With the Bundesliga boasting an unbelievably tight title battle involving more teams than ever, our favourite division is setting the standard for excitement across the European game. What’s more, as we head towards a 19th matchday that looks set to add even more drama, fans of Germany’s top tier will be on the edge of their seats once again this weekend.

Hoping to bounce back from their blip against Borussia Dortmund last time out, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and head coach Xabi Alonso will be keen to get back to winning ways when they get the ball rolling in the Bundesliga’s latest round of fixtures against battling FC Augsburg under the Friday-night lights. Once that game draws to a close, the focus will switch to a weekend that is set to test the mettle of several of our title contenders.

As it stands, just five points separate leaders FC Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt back in fifth, the two teams’ 1-1 draw last Saturday highlighting just how close it is between the…