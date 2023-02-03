Chelsea Vs Fulham – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Chelsea vs Fulham – Chelsea gear up for this game after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool in the Premier League. Chelsea had 52% of the game’s possession and none of their 11 shots on goal were unsuccessful.

Recent games have not seen Chelsea in good attacking form. Over the course of their last six games, they have only scored three goals against other clubs. Additionally, Chelsea have had eight goals scored against them in those contests.

Fulham and Sunderland drew 1-1 in their most recent match in the FA Cup. In that game, Fulham had 69% of the possession and 12 of their 22 shots on goal were on target. Tom Cairney scored for Fulham in the 61st second.

Sunderland made 17 attempts on goal, with six of them being on target. Sunderland’s goal was scored by Jack Clarke…