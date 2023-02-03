Joining Salernitana Was My Hardest Decision –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has confessed that joining Serie A side, Salernitana from Watford was the hardest decision he has made in his career.

Recall that the Nigerian international played a key role in Watford’s promotion to the Premier League in his first season but lost his place after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations early last year.

Troost-Ekong, who on Tuesday, joined Salernitana after spending three years with the club, told The Athletic in an interview that it was a difficult decision for him.

“This was the hardest choice I’ve had to make in my career,” Troost-Ekong told The Athletic.

“Every time I’ve had a great opportunity to go to a club, which was a progression in my career, it’s always been a no-brainer.

“But it was a difficult choice because I feel invested at Watford and I wanted to be part of the squad again to get promoted — I know what that felt like.”

Troost-Ekong made his debut for Salernitana in the 2-1 win…



Source: Complete Sports

