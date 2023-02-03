Osimhen Wins Serie A Goal Of The Month Award

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has won the Serie A Goal of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen’s superb strike in the Partenopei’s 2-1 win against AS Roma at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona last Sunday was massively voted by the fans.

“As voted by yourselves…

The @cryptocom #SerieA January goal of the month is @victorosimhen9’s audacious strike in the Derby del Sole 💥,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Lega Serie A.

The 23-year-old has also been nominated for the Serie A Player of the Month for January.

The Nigeria international scored five goals in four league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side in the month.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 14 goals from 16 appearances.

