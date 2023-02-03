Rashford, Arteta Named Player, Manager Of The Month For January

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has emerged the EA Sports Premier League player of the month for January.

Rashford scored three times in four Premier League games last month and was a standout player for the Red Devils.

According to PremierLeague.com, he beat the likes of Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), David Raya (Brentford), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) and Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion) to win the award.

He is also nominated for the goal of the month award which will revealed later today.

This is Rashford’s second time of winning the award this season after receiving the prize for September, and his third time overall after winning it in January 2019.

Rashford has a total of nine goals and three assists in 20 Premier League games this season.

For the third time this season, Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the Month for the third time this season.



