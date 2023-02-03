Spalletti Wins Serie A Coach Of The Month Award

Napoli manager , Luciano Spalletti has won the Serie A Coach of the Month award for January.

The Partenopei won four out of their five league games in January.

The announcement was made on the Lega Serie A Twitter handle on Friday.

“Your #Serie A Coach of the month for January: Luciano Spalletti,” the tweet reads.

The award will be given to Spalletti before Napoli’s home game against Cremonese at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in on February 12.

This is the second time Spalletti will be winning the award this season after getting the prize in October 2022.

Napoli currently top the Serie A standings with 53 points after 20 games.

The Parthenopeans are looking to win the award for the first time in 33 years.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.