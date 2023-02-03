Zambia Arrive Abuja For Flying Eagles Friendly

The Zambia U-20 national team have arrived Abuja ahead of their international friendly against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

23 players and technical crew members as well as officials of Zambia Football Association make the trip.

The two teams will do battle at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Read Also:Osimhen Wins Serie A Goal Of The Month Award

The Flying Eagles and the Young Shipolopolo are among the 12 teams that will compete at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will face hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal in Group A.

The Zambians are in Group C with Benin Republic Tunisia and Gambia.

The 2023 U-20 will run from February 19 to March 11.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.