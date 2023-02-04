Abia Warriors Beat Dakkada In Uyo, Gombe United End Insurance Winning Run

Abia Warriors defeated their hosts Dakkada 4-2 in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Emmanuel Onu gave the visitors the lead on 27 minutes after capitilizing on a loose ball inside the area.

The Umuahia club doubled their advantage in the 48th minute through John Peter.

The home team rallied back with Emmanuel Ayoasi reducing the deficit on 65 minutes.

Abia Warriors regained their two goal lead 11 minutes from time when Felix Aniekwe fired home from outside the box.

Aniekan Ekpe reduced the deficit for Dakkada in the 84th minute.

Monday Yakubu put the game beyond Abia Warriors when he grabbed the fourth on the dot of 90 minutes.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Group A leaders Bendel Insurance were held to a 0-0 draw by Gombe United.

The Savannah Scorpions the first team to stop Insurance…