Ebuehi In Action As Empoli Fall To Roma

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi had an impressive display as Empoli were defeated 2-0 by Roma on Saturday in the Serie A game.

Ebuehi was making his 12th league appearance and has netted just one goal and bagged one assist.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 82nd minute for Petar Stojanovic after an impressive display.

Roma scored the opening goal in the 2nd minute through Roger Ibanez before Tammy Abraham extended their lead to 2-0 in the 6th minute with a well placed finish.

The win means Roma move third place on 40 points while Empoli sit 10th on 26 points.

