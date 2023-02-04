Everton Were Good, Really Efficient

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has lauded Everton’s efficiency following the Gunners’ defeat to The Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 4.

Everton defeated Arsenal 1-0 in new coach Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

James Tarkowski scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute.

In his post-match conference, Arteta conceded that the Toffees were efficient in their performance during the encounter.

“Well, I think Everton were really good,” Football.london quoted Arteta as saying.

“We have to congratulate them first for how they’ve turned things around and I think they’ve made it difficult to win the game because they were really efficient.”

Arteta added: “From our side disappointment because we didn’t get the result that we wanted and the performance doesn’t reflect what we’ve been doing especially in two phases –one when we were really direct and we struggled to…