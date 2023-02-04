Leicester Defeat Aston Villa With Iheanacho On Target

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, was the star for Leicester as he bagged two assists and also scored in their 4-2 away win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was Iheanacho’s second goal in the Premier League and his fourth in all competitions for Leicester this season.

It is a return to winning ways for Leicester in the Premier League after losing one and drawing one of their last two fixtures.

Leicester equalised in the 12th minute after Iheanacho set up James Maddison who made a simple finish.

Iheanacho then made it 2-2 on 41 minutes as he headed in Harvey Barnes superb cross.

And two minutes of first half added time Iheanacho provided the assist for Tete who took the ball around Emiloans Martinez and tucked home the finish to put Leicester 3-2 ahead.

Leicester climb up to 13th place in the league table courtesy the impressive win at Villa.

