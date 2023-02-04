Lookman Fires Blanks As Atalanta Lose Again

For the second game running Ademola Lookman failed to score as nine-man Atalanta lost 1-0 to Sassuolo in the Serie A on Saturday.

Lookman and his Atalanta teammates went into the game on the back of their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card shown to Joakim Maehle in the 30th minute.

Sassuolo capitalised on the extra man advantage and took the lead on 55 minutes off the boots of Armand Lauriente.

Then in the 96th minute Atalanta got their second matching order as Luis Muriel also received a straight red card.

A win for Atalanta, currently sixth on 38 points, would have seen them move up to second position on the log.

Lookman is still at second place with 12 goals in the Serie A scoring chart.

