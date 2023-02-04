Sports And Education – Fulfilment That Money Cannot Buy!

This is for all young persons aspiring to a professional sports career, examined through my own story. Enjoy it.

Two weeks ago, I received the good news that the Federal University Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, would be conferring on me an Honourary Doctorate degree in Human Kinetics during the institution’s 7th Convocation ceremony on February 11, 2023.

The reaction of all those that heard or read has been a deluge on the airwaves and on social media. I have been overwhelmed by the flood of good will messages that make me to appreciate the enormity of this completely unsolicited honour.

Who could have imagined the trajectory of my life, a little unknown ‘local’ boy from Jos metamorphosing into the ‘popular jingo’ that I have become without traversing the regular paths of accomplishment in Nigeria?

Also Read: At The Olympics, To Win, You Don’t Have To Come First – The Story Of Ajoke Odumosu! –Odegbami

In the past few days, I have had to hold myself back from exploding…