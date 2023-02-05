Akpom Scores Two Goal In Middlesbrough’s Home Win

Chuba Akpom scored twice in Middlesbrough’s 3-0 home win against Blackpool to take his goals in the Championship to 16 this season.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in his last two games in the English second-tier division.

His brace against Blackpool means he still tops the Championship scoring chart.

Akpom opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before putting his side 2-0 ahead on 59 minutes.

Patrick McNair then added the third goal for Middlesbrough with 20 minutes left to play.

It is now back-to-back wins for Middlesbrough who have scored five goals and conceded non in their last two games.

Middlesbrough, on 48 points, move up to third place and are 10 points adrift of automatic Premier League qualification spot on the log.

