Arteta Creates Unwanted Arsenal Record After Defeat At Everton

Mikel Arteta created an unwanted record following Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to struggling Everton under new manager Sean Dyche in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Gunners had the chance to go eight points clear on Manchester City who will be guests to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

But James Tarkowski’s 60th minute header from Dwight McNeil’s corner sealed the win for the Toffees.

And following the disappointing defeat, Arteta has now lost all three of his away matches against Everton in his managerial career.

He is now the first Arsenal manager to lose three consecutive Premier League away games against the Toffees.

Arsenal will hope Spurs do them a favour by avoiding defeat against City on Sunday.

The last meeting between both teams at the Etihad a few days back, City came from 2-0 down to win 4-2.

