Aubameyang Linked To AC Milan After UCL Shutout At Chelsea

Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a summer move to Serie A club, AC Milan.

Aubameyang’s contract at Chelsea runs until 2024, and he has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. He was recently left out of The Blues’ Champions League squad for the season.

Aubameyang who was initially in Chelsea’s Champions League roster has been delisted for the remainder of the current campaign to enable manager Graham Potter to register his preferred more resourceful three new signings; Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Joao Felix.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Aubameyang could be set for a sensational move to the Serie A during the summer transfer window.

Also Read – Iheanacho: Leicester Still Have A Lot To Work On After Aston Villa Win

He was recently seen spending the weekend in Milan which could suggest an impending move.

Aubameyang transferred to Chelsea in September 2022 after a short stint at Barcelona. Regulations didn’t permit…