Ayew, Not Casemiro Should’ve Been Red Carded –Ten Hag

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has faulted the decision of the referee to have issued Casemiro a red card instead of Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew.

The Dutch tactician believes Ayew did worse than Casemiro who received a red card for grabbing Will Hughes around the throat during a mass brawl at Old Trafford.

Ayew had struck Man United midfielder Fred in a similar fashion, but that altercation was not looked at.

Asked specifically about whether Ayew, who also appeared to have his hands around Fred’s throat, could have seen red, Ten Hag said at his post-match press conference: “You bring it up, but that was one of the players who did even worse, I would say, than Casemiro!

“Casemiro, you freeze the moment, I think really short, he is crossing the line there. But yeah, Ayew definitely [was red too].”

