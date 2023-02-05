Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing In Bochum, Hoffenheim’s Seven-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was missing as Bochum beat Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Akpoguma, who has made 15 appearance in the ongoing season, has yet to score a goal.

Bochum took an early lead in the 22nd minute through Philipp Hofmann before Philipp Forster made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Takuma Asano extended their lead to 3-0 in the 40th minute before Baumgartner reduced the scoreline to 3-1 for Hoffenheim.

However, Erhan Masovic made it 4-1 in the 69th minute before Munas Dabbur netted for the visitor to make it 4-2.

The host took the game beyond Hoffenheim’s reach when Broschinski netted in the 83rd minute to earn his team the three points.

