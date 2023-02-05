Liverpool Won’t Dwell On Loss To Wolves -Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, has revealed that the team will bounce back to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Wolves in the Premier League.

The result against Wolves means Liverpool are in 10th position on the Premier League table with 11 points adrift of the top four.

Asked whether it is realistic for Jurgen Klopp’s side to still target Champions League qualification, the Brazilian said stated that their attention is on the next game.

“We have to think about the next games, that is what we have in [our] hands. We are not in a position to think too much about what we can do at the end of the season.

“We have to think about what we can do better now and to win the next game that is in front of us. That is it.

