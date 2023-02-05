Serie A Celebrates Osimhen After Bagging Brace In Napoli’s Win At Spezia

Organiser of the Italian topflight Serie A has celebrated Super Eagles Victor Osimhen, after he scored two goals in Napoli’s 3-0 win at Spezia in Sunday’s league game.

Osimhen took his tally for the season to 16 as Napoli temporarily went 16 points over Inter Milan.

Napoli’s first goal was scored by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 47th minute from the penalty spot.

Aside scoring two goals Osimhen has three shots, two shots on target and nine passes.

And commenting on Osimhen’s performance, Serie A labelled him as lethal and accompanied it with the flag of Nigeria on their Twitter handle.

Osimhen is now only the fourth player in Napoli history able to score at least 16 goals in the first 21 Serie A games of the season, after Luis Vinicio (1955/56), Edinson Cavani (2012/13) and Gonzalo Higuaín (2015/16).

