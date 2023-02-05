Serie A: Red-Hot Osimhen Bags Brace In Napoli’s Win At Spezia

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli defeated Spezia 3-0 away in their Serie A clash on Sunday.

The victory put the Parthenopeans 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia opened scoring for Napoli from the spot two minutes after the break.

The Georgia international then set up Osimhen for two quickfire goals.

Osimhen nodded home on 68th minutes after Spezia goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Drągowski spilled

Kvaratskhelia’s cross into his path.

The Nigeria international then tapped home from close range five minutes later to make it 3-0 for Napoli.

The 24-year-old has now scored 16 goals in 17 league league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.