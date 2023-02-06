City Charged Over Financial Breaches, Face Points Deduction

Manchester City executives were served Premier League legal papers on Monday morning, announcing the charges over alleged financial rule breaches which could lead to a points deduction or expulsion from the English top flight.

The charges against City relate to financial information regarding revenue, details of manager and player remuneration, UEFA regulations, profitability and sustainability and co-operation with Premier League investigations.

According to a statement from the league, the alleged breaches were committed from September 2009 to to the 2017-18 season and will now be referred to an independent commission.

Also, it adds that City is alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision ‘in utmost good faith’ of ‘accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position’.

Should Man City be found guilty, they face a points deduction or even an expulsion – though it could take years to come to a conclusion.

It…