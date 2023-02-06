De Gea: Man United Has Been Transformed Massively Under Ten Hag

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea believes the team has improved massively under manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Recall that the Spanish international has played under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now Erik ten Hag as permanent bosses

In a chat with TribalFootball, De Gea stated that Ten Hag has restored a winning aural in the team.

“I’ve been in very tough moments for this club,” said De Gea.

“Now I’m enjoying it more, winning games, especially here at home, and it’s great to watch. The spirit is great, the atmosphere is great. Everyone is thinking in the same way, playing in the same way.

“It’s a great run. I think we’ve improved a lot from last season. It means a lot, because the game was under control, then in one action we lost one big player and it was tough until the end. They scored one goal and had a couple of good chances at the end.

“We fought and it feels great to have won the game like…