How Quickly Detect And Repair Corrupt Or Damaged PST Files?

Microsoft Outlook is an incredibly powerful email management tool, and the PST file format is used to store all of your emails, calendar entries, contacts, tasks and other important data. Unfortunately, PST files have a tendency to become corrupt or damaged over time due to various factors such as bad sectors on the hard drive, power surges and viruses.

Fortunately, there are ways to quickly detect and repair any corruption or damage in your PST file so that you can keep all of your important Outlook data safe!

1) Using Scanpst:

The first step is to use Microsoft’s own utility called “Scanpst” (or Inbox Repair Tool) which comes with every version of Microsoft Outlook. This tool will scan through your entire PST file and check for any potential problems. If it detects any, it will attempt to fix them automatically.

2) Using Third-Party Tools:

If Scanpst doesn’t resolve your issue or if you’re unable to use it due to an error message, then there are third-party tools…