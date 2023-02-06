Iheanacho Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, has been included in the official Premier League Team of the Week.

Iheanacho was in superb form for Leicester as he scored a goal and provided an assist in Leicester City’s 4-2 win at Aston Villa at the weekend.

It was his second Premier League goal and his fourth in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

Iheanacho’s brilliant display helped Leicester back to winning ways after losing and drawing one of their last two games.

And following his performance against Villa, Iheanacho was included in the official Premier League Team of the Week compiled by England legend Alan Shearer.

The list, which is in a 3-4-3 formation and published on the Premier League’s Twitter handle, also has Harry Kane, Declan Rice and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.



