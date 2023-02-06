Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Nice Edge Marseille

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi was in actions as Nice defeated Marseille 3-1in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his first appearance for Nice after his move from Lorient had a decent performance.

Sofiane Diop netted the opening goal in the 36th minute before Gaetan Laborde made it 2-0 with a beautiful finish for Nice.

Malinowski reduced the tally to 2-1 when he scored in the 60th minute to give the team hope of a comeback. However, Billal Brahimi scored for Nice to take the game beyond Marseille’s reach.

The Nigerian star was later substituted in the 73rd minute for Barkley after an impressive display.

