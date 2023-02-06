Osimhen Is Napoli’s Goal-Machine -Babangida

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as Napoli’s goal machine after his goal scoring exploits in the Serie A.

A double from Osimhen ensured the Serie A league leaders secured a 3-0 victory against Spezia, moving 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan at the top of the table, at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy.

The 24-year-old has now scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

Reacting to Osimhen’s goal scoring form, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that he’s in the best form of his life at the moment.

He described the Nigerian international as goal machine, who has the potential to lead Napoli to Scudetto glory.

“Right now, Osimhen is unstoppable and unplayable at the moment. He has improved massively from what we saw last season.

“He’s Napoli’s…