Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United Pushing For Man City To Be Punished Over Financial Breaches

Members of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ which includes Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly pushing hardest to see Manchester City handed the severest punishment for breaching more than 100 financial rules.

The Premier League on Monday charged City with more than 100 financial rule breaches.

And should the reigning Premier League champions are found guilty, they face a range of potential sanctions including a points deduction or even an expulsion – though it could take years to come to a conclusion.

Sky Sports News have now reported that members of the ‘Big Six’ have been eager to see City given the harshest punishment.

Also, the report adds there is a growing sentiment that the retrospective action of stripping City’s titles is ‘meaningless’ and a fine is ‘not likely to have much of an effect’.

City have won six of the last 11 Premier League titles and sympathy from Big Six rivals is likely to be in short supply now.

The…