Aubameyang, Not Havertz Should Be Striking For Chelsea –Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba says it’s wrong for Chelsea to be using Kai Havertz as a striker instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ikpeba made this known during Monday Night Football, SuperSport’s magazine, where he questioned why the Gabonese striker does not lead the team’s attack.

According to Ikpeba, Aubameyang should be playing for Chelsea as a striker, and Kai Havertz should play from the wings.

“I have my doubts, I have worries. A team that has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang I don’t understand why he does not play,” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football, SuperSport’s magazine.

“Kai Havertz, with due respect to him, isn’t a striker. He can play from the wings.

“There is a lot of confusion going around at the club. I think things have been bad. I don’t know how Chelsea will go on a run of wins from the problems that they’re on right now.”

