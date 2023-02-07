Barca Can Win Every Trophy This Season –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi believes his team are capable of winning every trophy at stake this season.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s victory over Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend.

He said, “I don’t know if we’re the most reliable team in the league. We are in a good moment, but this changes. We can’t relax. This is a long race and we have to keep working with humility. The team is buying into the message. We are building something very good, but nothing has been won. Only the Super Cup. We are hungry.

“Madrid can beat any team and they still have to come to Camp Nou. Next matchday we go to a ground where Madrid lost (Villarrreal). Every game is going to be a war and it’s not over yet. I don’t see us as more of a favourite, but more of a candidate. The favourites are still Real Madrid, who are the current champions of La Liga and the Champions League.

“We have the capacity to win all the titles we have left, but we have to prove it on the pitch….