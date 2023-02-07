Hazard Picks Up 18th Injury At Real Madrid

Eden Hazard’s disappointing spell at Real Madrid has taken another turn, with him picking up his 18th injury, talkSPORT reports.

Expectations had been high for Hazard when he signed for Madrid in 2019 for £103.5million rising to £140m with add-ons – but his time in Spain has been largely underwhelming.

After establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in his 352 games with Chelsea, Hazard has just seven goals and 11 assists to his name since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A big cause of the Belgian’s dip in form since his departure from Stamford Bridge has been down to injuries, with issues starting in the second half of his first season in Spain.

Now, Hazard has suffered his 18th injury since he signed after picking up a knock to his left knee.

In a statement on Saturday, Real Madrid confirmed the ex-Lille ace was diagnosed with patellar tendinosis – tiny tears in the tendon caused by repeat stress – on Saturday.

Hazard had only just recovered…