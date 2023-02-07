Inter Interested In Fulham Defender Adarabioyo

Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking at Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as a possible candidate to replace Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window.

This according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the former England youth international is a target for Inter whilst the likes of Marseille and Monaco are also keen on his signature.

Inter’s search for a replacement for Skriniar is picking up now that it has been confirmed that the Slovakian will leave to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Former Manchester City defender Adarabioyo is a player who Inter are big fans of, as the right-footed player would have the right qualities to play on the right side of a back three, both defensively and in possession.

The 25-year-old is currently under contract with Fulham until the end of June 2024, but he could leave in the summer and Inter, as well as Marseille and Monaco, would be keen.

