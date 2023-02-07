Man United Playing Best Of Football Under Ten Hag

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has revealed that the team currently playing the best of football under manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Recall that the Red Devils continued their recent hot streak with a battling 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Despite being 2-0 up at Old Trafford in the second half, a Casemiro red card and quick Palace goal set up a nervy finish in the contest.,

In a chat with Manchester Evening News., Varane stated that the team has a winning DNA.

“We’re all enjoying playing together and that can be seen on the pitch and you can see from the results that there’s a very positive dynamic about the team,” Varane said, per Manchester Evening News.

We’re adapting to the new manager and there’s a good understanding between us all now.

“We know exactly how he wants us to play and that shows on the pitch too – we are comfortable with how he wants us to defend, how to mount attacks and how to manage the match, and we’re all pretty relaxed and…