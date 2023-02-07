Former Real Madrid, AS Roma and Italy international Antonio Cassano has said Jose Mourinho has never been a great coach.

Mourinho took charge of Roma in July 2021 and delivered their first-ever continental title last year by winning the Europa Conference League.

The Rome-based club currently sit third in the table after a 2-1 win over Empoli.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Mourinho, who has come under fire for signing older players like ex-Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic.





Antonio Cassano

The 60-year-old has also fallen out with key men including Rick Karsdorp and Nicolo Zaniolo, with the latter now set to join Galatasaray.

And Roma saw their Coppa Italia run come to a shuddering end with a 2-1 home defeat in the quarters to lowly Cremonese.

The exit came days after a 2-1 loss at runaway league leaders Napoli.

And those consecutive defeats spurred Cassano into action, holding little…