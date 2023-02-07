Ndidi Could Feature In Leicester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi could be fit enough and be available for selection to play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, February 11 at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been sidelined by injury for two weeks and as a result, hasn’t featured in games for the Foxes ever since. He sustained the injury during a training session on January 23.

Leicestermercury.co.uk reports that the 26-year-old could make manager Brendan Rodgers’ squad for the next game against Spurs as he participated in recent training sessions with the rest of the team.

Reports had it that Ndidi would have featured in Leicester City’s 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, February 4 but for a private affair he attended.

Aside from Ndidi, Johnny Evans and Boubakary Soumare may also make their return from injury.

Ndidi’s last game was the Leicester City 2-0 defeat to Nottingham…