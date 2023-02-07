Salernitana Vs Juventus – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Salernitana vs Juventus – Salernitana will want to build on their 1-2 Serie A victory against Lecce in their previous outing. Salernitana had 40% of the possession in that game, and six of their ten shots on goal were successful.

Tonny Vilhena (20′) and Boulaye Dia (5′) scored goals for Salernitana. With 15 shots on goal, Lecce made five of them count. Lecce’s scorer was Strefezza (23′).

In previous games, Salernitana’s ability to hold out for the entire 90 minutes has been all but unheard of. In fact, Salernitana have conceded 17 goals while failing to stop opponents from scoring in six of their previous six games. It will be fascinating to see if that pattern continues in the upcoming game.

Also Read: Manchester United Ready To Launch £107m Bd For Osimhen

We can see from their prior outcomes that Salernitana have lost their last three league games to…