Should You Take Creatine Before Or After Workout?

What is creatine?

Creatine, a naturally occurring compound found in the body and foods such as meat and fish, can also be taken as a dietary supplement to boost energy in muscles during intense exercise. Athletes, bodybuilders, and strength trainers often use creatine to improve muscle strength, power, size, and recovery. This explosive muscle function is important for various sports, including basketball, football, baseball, MMA, and jiu jitsu.

Taking creatine supplements increases the availability of stored energy in the muscles, leading to better workout performance. When used correctly and in moderation, it is considered safe for healthy adults. Although you can get creatine from eating foods like red meat, consuming a high amount may have negative effects.

If you’re looking to increase your creatine levels without changing your diet and tracking macros, creatine supplementation may be a good choice. The amount of creatine you will take depends on your goals, exercise…