Gakpo Went To Liverpool Too Soon- Koeman

Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman believes Cody Gakpo’s move to Liverpool was too early.

Gakpo starred for the Orange at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old scored three goals as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals.

However, he has yet to score in six appearances for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January.

“He has ended up in a team that is not doing well,” Koeman said.

“If you don’t score or you’re not important and you don’t win any matches, it’s very difficult, especially for a young player.

“If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different.”

