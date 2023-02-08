Joining Southampton A Dream Come True

Paul Onuachu is delighted to make the move to Premier League club Southampton.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Saints from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk on deadline day.

“I think it had to be now or never,” Onuachu said of his dream move to England.

“I think I’m at the right age and I think I had to take this challenge and test myself, to impact my team. Hopefully we do something great together.

“It’s a decision I took because coming to Southampton and playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, I’m coming to really impact my own team – it’s something big for me in my career.

“I have always followed the Premier League, watching it week in week out, seeing the games. It’s a whole different ball game, the intensity, the duels.

“Every player dreams of playing in the Premier League, and of course I’m happy to be here. I think I…