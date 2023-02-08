Lloris Ruled Out For Six Weeks Over Injury

Tottenham goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has been ruled out for six weeks due to a knee injury.

Lloris sustained the injury during Spurs’ 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, February 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harry Kane scored the only goal of the encounter.

Lloris was initially thought to be ruled out for the season, but further examinations of the injury have confirmed the timeline to be at least six weeks.

Also Read: Madrid Salute Ighalo, Al-Hilal Teammates Over First-Ever Club World Cup Final Qualification

According to Telegraph, the Ligaments in his knee were ruptured in the game. It is unclear whether the knee will be operated upon or not.

Lloris has featured 21 times for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League so far this season.

Tottenham have garnered 39 points in 22 Premier League games and they are currently fifth in the table.

They will face Leicester City next in the Premier League on Saturday, February 11 at the King Power Stadium.

By Toju Sote

…