Man United Target Summer Move For Abraham

Premier League team, Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer window.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly United’s number one target followed by Harry Kane.

According to the Telegraph, they identified Tammy Abraham as an alternative if they fail to sign Osimhen or Kane.

Recall that Abraham was formerly a Chelsea player so he has playing experience in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Aston Villa were also linked with a move for the 25 year old.

His contract at Roma is expected to expire in the summer of 2026.

Abraham has scored six goals and notched three assists in 21 Serie A games this season.

United have a total of 42 points after 21 matches and they are in third position on the Premier League table.

