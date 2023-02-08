Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Prefers Osimhen To Kane

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly in favour of a move for Victor Osimhen over Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last year.

United brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last month but see Netherlands international as a temporary option.

According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag is said to have a preference for Osimhen.

The Dutchman believes that the 24-year-old is not only more attainable, but may be a better long term option.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for Serie A leaders Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has a contract with the Partenopei till June 2025.



By Adeboye Amosu

