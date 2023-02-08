Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Prefers Osimhen To Kane

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly in favour of a move for Victor Osimhen over Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last year.
United brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last month but see Netherlands international as a temporary option.
According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag is said to have a preference for Osimhen.
The Dutchman believes that the 24-year-old is not only more attainable, but may be a better long term option.
Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for Serie A leaders Napoli this season.
The Nigeria international has a contract with the Partenopei till June 2025.
By Adeboye Amosu
