Manchester United Ready To Launch £107m Bd For Osimhen

Premier League giants, Manchester United are planning to launch an £107m bid for Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Premier League following his impressive displays for Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for the Partenopei this term.

According to Italian news hub, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are ready to match the British transfer record paid for Enzo Fernandez by Chelsea in order to lure Osimhen to the Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keen to bring in a new striker at the end of the current campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last year.

However, United could face competition from Todd Boehly’s high-spending Chelsea who are also expected to enter the race for Osimhen’s signature in the summer.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…