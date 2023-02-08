Nantes Reach Quarter-finals After Win At Angers

Nantes, without Super Eagles forward Moses Simon, progressed into the the quarter-finals of the French Cup after defeating Angers on penalty shootout, Completesports.com reports.

Simon was not included in Nantes’ squad for the round of 16 clash with Angers due to thigh muscle strain.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Nantes went on to win 4-2 from spot kicks and progress into the last eight.

Abdallah Sima’s 6th minute opener looked set to send Angers into the quarter-finals but Florent Mollet scored on 87 minutes to force the game to penalties.

Also Read: 2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles To Face Guinea-Bissau In Morocco

And in another French Cup round of 16 fixture, Folarin Balogun could not inspire Reims as they lost 3-1 away to Toulouse.

Balogun, who has been in superb scoring form, was withdrawn on 68 minutes after firing blanks.



By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…