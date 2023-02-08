Olise Battles Saka For 2023 London Football Young Player Of The Year Award

Michael Olise and Bukayo Saka will battle it out for Men’s Young Player of the Year at the 2023 London Football Awards.

The nominees were unveiled on London Football Awards Twitter handle.

Aside Olise and Saka, other nominees for the Men’s Young Player of the Year award are Arsenal players Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba and Millwall’s Billy Mitchell.

Olise was also nominated for Goal of the Season at the awards after netting a brilliant injury-time free-kick against Manchester United.

His effort against United was recently named Premier League Goal of the Month for January.

Olise won Palace’s Player of the Month awards for November and December; picking up four assists.

He is up against Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, Watford’s Ismaïla Sarr, Leyton Orient’s Paul Smyth and Arsenal Women’s Laura Wienroither for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season.

Other categories are Premier League Player of the Year Manager of the Year and Community Project of the…