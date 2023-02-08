‘Osimhen, Lookman Are Eagles Shinning Light In Europe

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has described the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman as Super Eagles shinning light in Europe this ongoing season.

Recall that Osimhen and Lookman have been painting the Serie A with goals for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

The two Super Eagles strikers no doubt are both fans favorites and compelling choices, for their Coaches Luciano Spaletti and Gian Piero Gasparini.

While Sccudetto chasing Napoli are currently topping the table, 13 hefty points clear of second on the log Inter Milan, Osimhen’s 16 goals for Spaletti’s title chasing team, makes him the top scorer in Serie A.

Meanwhile, ever since Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig, which loaned him to Leicester City in the 2021/22 season, has scored very crucial and match defining goals since making his debut; not minding that he is often played as a winger, and off his favorite position.

Read Also: ‘The Nigerian Is Very Good’ — Ex-Napoli Striker Talks Up…