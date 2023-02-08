Former Napoli forward, Guiseppe Osvaldo has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian scored a superb header in the club’s 3-0 win at Spezia at the weekend.

The 24-year-old outjumped Spezia defenders and goalkeeper to score Napoli’s second goal of the game.

Osimhen reached a height of 258cm for the goal, even better than Ronaldo’s famous header (256cm) against Sampdoria in 2019.

“Did I see myself again in Osimhen’s header against Spezia? Well a little, but the Nigerian is very good,” Savoldi was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“He knows how to find the perfect timing for the headers. He has great elevation, it didn’t surprise me, we’re used to these goals by now

“Osimhen has incredible qualities, he manages to break evenly, a rare thing. He’s already a complete striker, he has good technique, and speed, he has time in the header.

“And he can still…