Turkey Earthquake:’Atsu Is Yet To Be Found’ —Black Stars Midfielder, Wakaso

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has issued a statement that Christian Atsu’s whereabouts remain unknown despite updates that he has been rescued.

Wakaso said the family of his friend Atsu are going through a devastating time and called for their privacy to be respected.

On Monday, it emerged that Atsu had been trapped in the rubble after the devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey.

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was reported on Tuesday morning that Atsu has finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

However, latest reports suggest there may have been a case of mistaken identity, with the former Chelsea player’s whereabouts yet to be accounted for.

“Following yesterday update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s…